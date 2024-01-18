Davos Interview: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on India's Economic Outlook

In an exclusive conversation at the world-renowned Davos summit, Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), offered a robust overview of India's economic landscape. The key points of the discussion revolved around the resilience of the global economy, India's growth trajectory, and the concerns surrounding inflation.

India's Growth Story

At the heart of the conversation, Governor Das projected a sanguine viewpoint on India's growth prospects. He predicted that the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would grow by approximately 7% for the fiscal year 2024-25. This forecast is a positive sign for the Indian economy, indicating a trajectory towards recovery and growth in the post-pandemic era.

Inflation: A Global Concern

The issue of inflation, particularly food inflation, was another crucial topic addressed by the Governor. With the global economy still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic, inflation has emerged as a significant concern. Governor Das acknowledged these challenges, outlining the external risk factors that contribute to food inflation. Despite these concerns, he projected an average inflation rate of 4.5% for the 2024-25 fiscal year, indicating a moderation in inflation levels.

Beyond India: The Red Sea Crisis

While details remain sparse, the discussion also veered towards the Red Sea Crisis, a testament to the global implications of the conversation. The Governor's perspective on this issue, although not elaborated upon in the snippet, is indicative of the extensive range of topics covered in this critical interview.

This conversation with Governor Das offers a glimpse into the economic policies and challenges of India, as seen through its central bank's lens. It underscores the pivotal role that India plays in the global economic landscape, and the potential for growth and resilience in the face of adversity.