DAV Public Senior Secondary School in Rupnagar Marks Centenary with Year-Long Celebrations

DAV Public Senior Secondary School in Rupnagar, initially known as the Public Hindu Higher Secondary School and established in 1923, embarks on its centennial journey. The school, bearing a rich history that stretches back to the pre-Independence era, has commenced its centenary celebrations in full swing.

Centenary Commemoration Begins

The celebrations took off with a traditional havan yag ceremony. The ceremony witnessed the collective chanting of the Gayatri mantra and Shanti path by all staff members, in addition to monitors from every class spanning the primary and secondary levels. This event, deeply rooted in the Hindu traditions of invoking divine blessings, set the tone for the year-long celebrations.

Roster of Activities for the Year

The school’s management team, led by Ravinder Talwar and Mohit Jain, has announced a year-long calendar of events. The centenary year will witness an array of stage-wise literary, cultural, sports, and educational activities. These events will involve students from the nursery to the secondary wing, offering them a chance to showcase their talents, interact, and engage in a multitude of experiences, enriching their school journey.

Reflections from the Ceremony

Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj shared his sentiments about the ceremony, expressing that participating in the event was an unforgettable experience. The event was graced by Principal Sangeeta Rani and key staff members, including Iqbal Singh, Jaipal Sharma, Ashwani Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Neelu Malhotra, Brinder Singh, Ashok Kumar Soni, Ravinder Singh, Madam Ritu Sharma, and Manpreet Kaur, all of whom played essential roles in organizing and executing the ceremony.

As the DAV Public Senior Secondary School in Rupnagar steps into its 100th year, it continues to uphold its legacy of providing quality education, nurturing young minds, and contributing to the nation’s growth. With its centenary celebrations now underway, the school is set to commemorate its rich history, celebrate its present achievements, and look forward to a future filled with promise and potential.