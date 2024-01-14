Dangerous Love: Rising Trend of Reckless Behavior on Two-Wheelers

Public roads are not the place for romantic thrills, yet a disturbing trend of couples engaging in reckless behavior on two-wheelers is becoming increasingly prevalent. The latest incident, caught on camera at Bandra Reclamation, involves a couple on a Suzuki Access scooter laughing and hugging, with the woman sitting on the man’s lap, both devoid of helmets. The video, shared by Bandra Buzz on Facebook, has sparked widespread dismay and concern for road safety.

Reckless Riding: A Dangerous Trend

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. There have been multiple reports of similar risky behavior involving couples on motorcycles and scooters. In these instances, the man typically drives the two-wheeler while the woman sits facing him with her arms around him. This seating position not only compromises the driver’s control over the vehicle but also places both riders at significant risk should an accident occur. Moreover, the absence of helmets in many of these cases exacerbates the potential for serious injury.

The Power of Social Media in Identifying Offenders

While the identities of the couple in the Bandra Reclamation incident are currently unknown, the power of social media could aid in their identification. The video clearly shows the scooter’s registration plate, offering a vital clue for authorities to track down the offenders. This method was successfully implemented in September of the previous year when a couple was caught on camera kissing while riding a motorcycle in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Police used the motorcycle’s registration number to identify the riders and took legal action under the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act.

The Implications of Traffic Violations

These incidents are not just reckless acts of individuals but constitute serious traffic violations, posing a threat not only to the couples involved but to other road users as well. The consequences extend beyond potential physical harm, with possible legal repercussions for the perpetrators. While the specific details of the legal action taken against the Jaipur couple remain undisclosed, it serves as a stern reminder of the legal liabilities that come with such irresponsible actions on the road.