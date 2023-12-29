en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Step Toward Global Buddhist Unity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Step Toward Global Buddhist Unity

The Dalai Lama recently inaugurated the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. This significant event, jointly organized by the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s South East Side Coordinator’s office, marked the coming together of monks, nuns, and Bhikkhu scholars from around the world. The ISF aims to deepen the understanding of Buddhist principles and encourage their application in addressing contemporary challenges.

Delving into Buddhist Teachings

Participants of the International Sangha Forum will engage in numerous discussions and exchanges surrounding various aspects of Buddhist philosophy, ethics, and practice. The forum serves as a platform for cultural and spiritual exchange within the Buddhist community, aiming to foster a stronger and more profound connection with Buddhist teachings.

Promoting Peace, Compassion, and Wisdom

The International Sangha Forum underscores the continued relevance of Buddhism in the contemporary world and its potential to contribute to global well-being. By promoting peace, compassion, and wisdom, the forum provides an international assembly for the Buddhist community to share knowledge and study Buddhist doctrines. The teachings and principles discussed are expected to be instrumental in addressing modern-day challenges and conflicts.

The Dalai Lama’s Role

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, played a pivotal role in the formal inauguration of the forum. His participation in the ISF not only added to the event’s prestige, but also reinforced his commitment to propagate Buddhist teachings worldwide. As the Dalai Lama continues his itinerary of teachings and public appearances across India, the impact of the International Sangha Forum is expected to reverberate globally, strengthening the reach and influence of Buddhist teachings in our contemporary world.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lifetime Teaching Ban for Deputy Headteacher Over Sexual Relationship with Student

By Momen Zellmi

Ukrainian Conflict's Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James's Inspiring Journey

By Muthana Al-Najjar

AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious ...
@Education · 56 mins
Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious ...
heart comment 0
Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns
Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair
The Fight for Free Speech: A Look at FIRE’s Mission in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

The Fight for Free Speech: A Look at FIRE's Mission in 2023
Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso’s Golden Beacon of Hope

By Salman Khan

Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
3 mins
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
3 mins
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
4 mins
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
5 mins
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
6 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
6 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
7 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
8 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
17 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app