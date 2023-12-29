Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Step Toward Global Buddhist Unity

The Dalai Lama recently inaugurated the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. This significant event, jointly organized by the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s South East Side Coordinator’s office, marked the coming together of monks, nuns, and Bhikkhu scholars from around the world. The ISF aims to deepen the understanding of Buddhist principles and encourage their application in addressing contemporary challenges.

Delving into Buddhist Teachings

Participants of the International Sangha Forum will engage in numerous discussions and exchanges surrounding various aspects of Buddhist philosophy, ethics, and practice. The forum serves as a platform for cultural and spiritual exchange within the Buddhist community, aiming to foster a stronger and more profound connection with Buddhist teachings.

Promoting Peace, Compassion, and Wisdom

The International Sangha Forum underscores the continued relevance of Buddhism in the contemporary world and its potential to contribute to global well-being. By promoting peace, compassion, and wisdom, the forum provides an international assembly for the Buddhist community to share knowledge and study Buddhist doctrines. The teachings and principles discussed are expected to be instrumental in addressing modern-day challenges and conflicts.

The Dalai Lama’s Role

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, played a pivotal role in the formal inauguration of the forum. His participation in the ISF not only added to the event’s prestige, but also reinforced his commitment to propagate Buddhist teachings worldwide. As the Dalai Lama continues his itinerary of teachings and public appearances across India, the impact of the International Sangha Forum is expected to reverberate globally, strengthening the reach and influence of Buddhist teachings in our contemporary world.