Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Leap for Global Buddhism

The world of Buddhism witnessed a landmark event as the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) was inaugurated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India. A gathering of monks, nuns, and Bhikkhu scholars, the event marked an important occasion for the global Buddhist community. Held from 20-23 December, the conference assembled the erudite minds within the religion to engage in deep discussions on the profound teachings of Buddhism.

Harmonizing Buddhist Traditions

The ISF, a joint endeavour of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s South East Side Coordinator’s office, aims to promote harmony and understanding among different Buddhist traditions. The forum provided a platform for Buddhist scholars and practitioners from around the globe to exchange ideas, interpret scriptures, and delve into the nuances of Buddhist philosophy and practices.

The Role of the Sangha

One of the core focus points of the forum was to explore the role of the Sangha in modern society. The Sangha, the ordained monastic community within Buddhism, plays a vital role in preserving and propagating the teachings of Buddha. This discussion platform provided an opportunity to reflect on the Sangha’s role in contemporary society and how it can effectively contribute to societal well-being.

The Visit of Tulku Yangten Rinpoche

Adding to the series of significant events, Jamyang London Buddhist Centre is set to host teachings by the esteemed tulku Yangten Rinpoche from 13–15 January. Rinpoche, who devotes his time in direct service of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, will also participate in a public dialogue with a senior lecturer in psychology at Brunel University London. Established in 1978, the centre has been facilitating the study and practice of Tibetan Buddhism following the lineage of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The inauguration of the first International Sangha Forum marks a significant stride in the preservation and dissemination of Buddhist principles. The event is expected to influence the dialogue between Buddhism and other religions, as well as secular perspectives, paving the way for mutual understanding and respect.