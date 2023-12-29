en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Leap for Global Buddhism

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Leap for Global Buddhism

The world of Buddhism witnessed a landmark event as the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) was inaugurated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India. A gathering of monks, nuns, and Bhikkhu scholars, the event marked an important occasion for the global Buddhist community. Held from 20-23 December, the conference assembled the erudite minds within the religion to engage in deep discussions on the profound teachings of Buddhism.

Harmonizing Buddhist Traditions

The ISF, a joint endeavour of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s South East Side Coordinator’s office, aims to promote harmony and understanding among different Buddhist traditions. The forum provided a platform for Buddhist scholars and practitioners from around the globe to exchange ideas, interpret scriptures, and delve into the nuances of Buddhist philosophy and practices.

The Role of the Sangha

One of the core focus points of the forum was to explore the role of the Sangha in modern society. The Sangha, the ordained monastic community within Buddhism, plays a vital role in preserving and propagating the teachings of Buddha. This discussion platform provided an opportunity to reflect on the Sangha’s role in contemporary society and how it can effectively contribute to societal well-being.

The Visit of Tulku Yangten Rinpoche

Adding to the series of significant events, Jamyang London Buddhist Centre is set to host teachings by the esteemed tulku Yangten Rinpoche from 13–15 January. Rinpoche, who devotes his time in direct service of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, will also participate in a public dialogue with a senior lecturer in psychology at Brunel University London. Established in 1978, the centre has been facilitating the study and practice of Tibetan Buddhism following the lineage of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The inauguration of the first International Sangha Forum marks a significant stride in the preservation and dissemination of Buddhist principles. The event is expected to influence the dialogue between Buddhism and other religions, as well as secular perspectives, paving the way for mutual understanding and respect.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investigation Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking

By Rafia Tasleem

'Devil': A Telugu Film's Struggle with Storytelling and Execution

By BNN Correspondents

Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis ...
@Health · 2 mins
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community’s Trust Shaken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community's Trust Shaken
Ayodhya Temple Idol to be Finalized within Three Days

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Temple Idol to be Finalized within Three Days
Delhi’s Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant
Latest Headlines
World News
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
31 seconds
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
40 seconds
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
59 seconds
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
3 mins
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
3 mins
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
4 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
5 mins
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
5 mins
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
5 mins
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
24 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
40 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app