Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Confluence of Buddhist Minds

The Dalai Lama, the revered Tibetan spiritual leader, has inaugurated the first International Sangha Forum (ISF) at the International Convention Centre in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. The event, scheduled from 20-23 December, is a collaborative effort by the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s South East Side Coordinator’s office.

A Confluence of Buddhist Minds

The ISF represents a significant congregation of monks, nuns, and Bhikkhu scholars, serving as a platform for sharing knowledge, studying Buddhist doctrines, and fostering spiritual connections within the Buddhist community. This forum underscores the continuing relevance of Buddhism’s principles in today’s society and the commitment of the Buddhist community to maintaining the vibrancy of its teachings through scholarly discourse and communal engagement.

Invigorating Buddhist Teachings

Apart from the ISF, the Jamyang London Buddhist Centre will host in-person teachings by Yangten Rinpoche, who serves His Holiness the Dalai Lama, on 13–15 January. Rinpoche will deliver three teachings, two of which will be streamed online. Additionally, Rinpoche will engage in a public dialogue on 17 January. Recognised as a tulku at the age of 10, Rinpoche has collaborated with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on numerous projects. This initiative further exemplifies the commitment to invigorate the understanding of Buddhist philosophy.

Buddhist Diplomacy and Interfaith Dialogue

The Dalai Lama’s influence extends beyond the confines of Buddhism. His recent interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the New Zealand cricket team are a testament to his diplomatic reach. The Dalai Lama’s blessing and inspirational message to the cricket team showcase the spread of peace and compassion that Buddhist teachings endorse. Moreover, the Pope’s interfaith meeting in Mongolia and the special prayer at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya for the Dalai Lama’s long life point towards a growing interfaith dialogue, underlining Buddhism’s role in promoting world peace.