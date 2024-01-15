en English
Cuttack Station Empowers Local Artisans with ‘One Station One Product’ Stall

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Cuttack Station Empowers Local Artisans with 'One Station One Product' Stall

A beacon of hope for local artisans beams brightly at Cuttack railway station with the inception of ‘One Station One Product’ stall. The stall is a testament to the Centre’s vision of invigorating the livelihoods of local artisans, potters, weavers, and tribals, using railway stations as a platform to promote and sell their products. This endeavor is a part of a broader scheme orchestrated by the central government, reflecting their sustained commitment to boost local artistry.

Answering the Weavers’ Call

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Badamba tehsil of Cuttack district, pledged to set up a stall for Maniabandha handloom products at the Cuttack station. True to his word, the station is now graced with a dedicated stall, bringing the intricate craftsmanship of more than 5,000 weavers under the spotlight. The Maniabandha Handloom Cluster Consortium, instrumental in this initiative, has been granted the opportunity to showcase and vend their products to a wide array of passengers.

One Station, Multiple Success Stories

Currently, there are ‘One Station’ stalls at 12 railway stations in the Khurda Road division. Each stall is a story of success, beaming with products that reflect the painstaking effort and skill of local artisans. These stalls not only serve as a platform for the sale and promotion of local products but also inspire other artisans to follow suit, promoting a sense of unity and prosperity within the community.

Weaving Bonds with the Vishwakarma Community

The stalls also form an integral part of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, a scheme designed to support artisans from the Vishwakarma community. These steps, taken in the right direction, are sure to uplift spirits and incomes, spinning a tale of empowerment and financial independence that resonates with the aspirations of the community.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

