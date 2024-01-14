en English
Agriculture

Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement

In Cuttack district, a substantial challenge plagues the farming community as the delay in opening mandis for paddy procurement forces them to sell their produce at considerably lower prices than the government’s minimum support price (MSP). Of the 212 mandis planned across the district’s 14 blocks, only 170 are operational, pushing the farmers into a tight corner.

Paddy Procurement Paralysis

Paddy procurement at the operational mandis is far from efficient. This ineffectiveness is compelling the farmers to offload their paddy to local traders at rock-bottom prices. The selling rates hover around Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700 per quintal, significantly below the MSP of Rs 2,183 per quintal, dealing a harsh blow to the farmers’ income.

Miller Shortage Worsens Situation

The predicament of the farmers is further aggravated by a severe shortage of millers. Only 12 millers have been engaged to lift paddy from these mandis, an inadequate number to handle the volume from 15 to 20 mandis daily. Consequently, this has created a backlog, leaving farmers waiting to sell their produce.

Farmers Await Their Turn

Out of the total 71,509 registered farmers in Cuttack, a whopping 60,000 are still waiting for an opportunity to sell their produce at the mandis. The district civil supplies officer, Chandra Sekhar Patra, has stated that mandis are being opened in phases, and efforts are underway to operationalize the remaining 42 mandis within the next few days. However, every day of delay dents the farmers’ economy and dampens their spirits.

Agriculture Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

