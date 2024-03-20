Custodial Death in Noida: Family Alleges Torture After Man Dies Post Illicit Liquor Arrest

A 35-year-old man named Tanveer, arrested for allegedly carrying illicit liquor, died under mysterious circumstances in Noida Police custody, sparking controversy and allegations of custodial torture. The incident, which occurred on a Wednesday, has led to an uproar among human rights activists and the deceased's family, who demand a thorough investigation into the matter. Despite the police's assertion that Tanveer may have succumbed to a cardiac arrest, his family suspects foul play and accuses the police of torture.

Arrest and Sudden Death

Tanveer, hailing from Bihar and residing in Chhalera village, was apprehended by the Noida Police late Tuesday night, with officers claiming to have found 39 quarters of Haryana-made alcohol in his possession. His health reportedly deteriorated suddenly later that night, leading to him falling unconscious. Despite being rushed to a district hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, he was declared dead. This sequence of events has raised questions about the circumstances leading to his untimely demise.

Family's Quest for Justice

The family of the deceased, devastated by the loss, has not only questioned the police's narrative but also alleged that Tanveer was subjected to torture while in custody. They highlighted that they were not informed about his arrest or his death in a timely manner, adding to their suspicions of misconduct. The authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry and promised action against anyone found guilty, as the community awaits the post-mortem report to shed light on the actual cause of death.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Outcry

The case has attracted significant attention, with human rights organizations and local communities demanding accountability and transparency from the Noida Police. The incident underscores the broader issues of police conduct, the treatment of detainees, and the need for reform in custodial practices. As the investigation proceeds, many hope it will bring clarity and justice for Tanveer's family, while also prompting necessary changes in how custody-related incidents are handled.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of upholding human rights and ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies. As the community and Tanveer's family seek answers and justice, the outcome of this case may have far-reaching implications for police practices and the safeguarding of detainees' rights in the future.