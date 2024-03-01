CUMI Partners with DRDO to Boost India's Defence Capabilities with Advanced Materials

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), a cornerstone of the Murugappa Group renowned for its expertise in materials science, has announced a strategic partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This collaboration marks a significant stride towards bolstering India's defence sector with cutting-edge materials technology. Subbu Venkatachalam, Head of Marketing at CUMI, emphasized the importance of this partnership in advancing indigenous defence capabilities, ensuring the nation's armed forces are equipped with superior protection and technology.

Strengthening Indigenous Defence Capabilities

CUMI's role in this strategic partnership encompasses the development and supply of crucial materials for the defence sector, including ceramic plates for bulletproof vests and specialized tiles for armoured vehicles. These materials are manufactured entirely in India, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting indigenous initiatives. Notably, CUMI's ceramic ballistic protection materials meet global standards for safety and performance, such as the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) 'Level IV' and STANAG Level 3, demonstrating their reliability in critical defence applications.

Advancing Defence Technology with Ceramic Coatings

Another pivotal aspect of CUMI's contribution lies in supplying fine powders for ceramic thermal spray coatings. These coatings play a crucial role in protecting aircraft engines and components from extreme heat and wear, underscoring their significance in defence manufacturing and maintenance. CUMI's collaboration with DRDO includes the development of these advanced coatings, thereby enhancing the durability and performance of critical defence infrastructure.

Global Presence, Local Commitment

With operations spanning mining, power generation, manufacturing, and distribution, CUMI has established a robust presence in over 50 countries across six continents. Despite its global footprint, the company remains deeply committed to its Indian roots, particularly in supporting the nation's defence sector. This partnership with DRDO not only reinforces CUMI's dedication to India's security and technological advancement but also showcases the potential of indigenous capabilities in contributing to national and global defence landscapes.

The strategic partnership between CUMI and DRDO represents a significant leap forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technologies. By leveraging CUMI's expertise in materials science and manufacturing, India is poised to enhance its defence capabilities, ensuring the safety and security of its armed forces with state-of-the-art technology. As this collaboration progresses, it sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation's defence infrastructure through indigenous innovation and strategic partnerships.