Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony

In a vibrant display of cultural harmony, St Agnes College, Mangaluru, opened its doors to students from far-flung Saint Claret College, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, for an enriching cultural exchange programme, a result of a strategic memorandum of understanding between these two esteemed educational institutions. The programme ran from January 6 through January 11, allowing students from both colleges to dive into a pool of diverse cultural experiences, traditions, and performances.

Cultural Exchange: A Tale of Two Colleges

This unique event was inaugurated by Sr M Venissa, the principal of St Agnes College, and Rev Fr Alwyn Mendoz, the principal of Saint Claret College. The programme was marked by a series of performances and presentations by students from both colleges. While the students of St Agnes College took the spotlight to showcase their local cultural elements such as Chende, classical dance, and other captivating dance forms, their counterparts from Saint Claret College painted a colourful picture of their unique cultural practices and traditions.

Arunachal Pradesh: Insight into a Diverse Cultural Mosaic

Students from Saint Claret College highlighted various sports, lifestyles, and the rich cultural tapestry of different tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Apatani and Nyishi. They also shed light on their region’s biodiversity and endangered languages, providing invaluable insights into their vibrant yet threatened cultural landscape. The event served as a platform for these students to share and learn about the cultural diversity that defines our nation.

A Step Towards Cultural Harmony

The cultural exchange programme not only provided an opportunity for students to explore and understand different cultures but also fostered a sense of respect and appreciation for diversity. Chakpu Emi, a student from Ziro, expressed profound appreciation for the cultural diversity she experienced during the event, reflecting the success and impact of such initiatives.