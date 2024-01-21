Cultural and Environmental Concerns Raised at Mysuru Literary Fest-2024

At the Mysuru Literary Fest-2024, a sobering revelation about the cultural heritage of Kodagu, a region in the Indian state of Karnataka, has sparked conversation and concern. Renowned statistician and author, Dr. Boverianda Nanjamma Chinappa, disclosed that a staggering 70 percent of Ainmanes, the ancestral homes in Kodagu, have been lost. The ramifications of this loss extend beyond mere architectural heritage, signaling a significant cultural decline.

The Plight of Ainmanes

Dr. Nanjamma, a respected figure who has painstakingly documented Kodagu's ancestral homes, has visited about 800 of these Ainmanes. These homes, a testament to the artistic woodwork of Kerala carpenters, are an integral part of Kodagu's cultural fabric. The loss of these homes signifies the erosion of a rich heritage, one that's intertwined with the lives and traditions of the Kodava people.

'Pattole Palame' and the Kodava Language

Dr. Nanjamma also discussed 'Pattole Palame,' a compilation of Kodava folk songs translated from Kannada to English by her grandfather. She emphasized the uniqueness of the Kodava language, rejecting the notion that it's a blend of other languages. She highlighted its status as a vulnerable Dravidian language teetering on the brink of extinction. With the Kodava population not exceeding two lakh, the need for efforts to preserve the language and the culture it embodies is more critical than ever.

Tourism's Impact on the Western Ghats

Another speaker at the event, Prof. R. Indira, shed light on an equally pressing issue — the environmental impact of unchecked tourism in the Western Ghats. She pointed to the alarming growth of resorts in places like the Dandeli-Joida area, which has led to significant environmental damage. During peak times, the region sees an influx of over 50,000 tourists, putting a severe strain on local resources. Prof. Indira called for immediate governmental intervention to conserve the region's natural resources and prevent further deterioration.

In conclusion, the Mysuru Literary Fest-2024 highlighted two intertwined crises - a cultural heritage on the brink of extinction and an environment under threat. The Kodava people's plight and the degradation of the Western Ghats are stark reminders of the need for urgent action to safeguard our shared cultural and natural treasures.