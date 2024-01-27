Culpable Homicide Case Filed against Bihar Education Officials Following Student's Death

A legal case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been lodged against three officials from the Bihar education department following the tragic death of a high school student, Mohammed Qurban. The student's life was tragically cut short due to the severe cold wave conditions in the Muzaffarpur area. The legal action was taken in response to the additional chief secretary's decision to overrule the district magistrate's order to close schools amidst the biting cold wave conditions.

Details of the Case

The case has been filed against additional chief secretary KK Pathak, joint secretary Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava, and the Muzaffarpur district education officer Ajay Kumar Singh. The student, Mohammed Qurban, was attending classes at Ragho Majhauli school in Bochaha, Muzaffarpur district, when the fatality occurred.

Legal Action Initiated

Sushil Kumar Singh, a lawyer and member of the Muzaffarpur Bar Association, initiated the lawsuit. The grounds for the legal action are rooted in the argument that the student's death was a direct result of negligence by the officials. They insisted on keeping the school open, despite the harsh weather conditions.

Looking Forward to the Court Hearing

The case has been admitted in court and is due to be heard on 3 February. This incident has ignited a heated debate about the responsibility of school administrators and education department officials in ensuring the safety of students during extreme weather conditions. The outcome of the court hearing could potentially set a precedent for future scenarios of this nature, serving as a stark reminder of the heavy responsibilities that rest on the shoulders of decision-makers in the education sector.