Culinary Titans Cheliah, Chandra, Zacharias Ignite The Hindu Lit Fest with Creative Fire

At a riveting session of The Hindu Lit Fest on March 12, 2024, culinary maestros Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra, and Thomas Zacharias, in a conversation moderated by The Hindu Metroplus Editor Shonali Muthalaly, held the audience spellbound. They delved into the evolving landscape of culinary creativity, illuminating the path from kitchen anonymity to celebrity chef stardom.

Forging a New Culinary Landscape

During the panel titled ‘Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape,’ the celebrated chefs shared insights into the current food trends, the impact of social media on dining and cooking, and the hurdles they face in operating successful culinary ventures. Their collective vision for a diversified and innovative culinary space underscored the session, drawing loud applause and fostering a connection with the audience through their shared love for gastronomy.

Influence of Social Media and Personalized Service

Referencing insights from STORM-ASIA, the discussion underscored the pivotal role of social media in revolutionizing the culinary industry. Platforms like Instagram have not only changed the way diners engage with food but have also provided chefs with a medium to showcase their artistry and creativity beyond the confines of their kitchens. The chefs highlighted the importance of personalized service and staying abreast of social media trends to create a memorable dining experience that resonates with today's tech-savvy consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities

The trio also touched upon the challenges of maintaining the delicate balance between creativity and business acumen in the highly competitive culinary world. They emphasized the necessity of continuous innovation and adaptability to sustain and grow in the industry. The chefs shared their personal journeys of overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities to carve out unique niches for themselves, thereby contributing to a richer, more diverse global culinary scene.

As the session at The Hindu Lit Fest concluded, it was clear that chefs Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra, and Thomas Zacharias are not just creators of exquisite dishes but also architects of change in the culinary world. Their discussion shed light on the complexities and joys of their profession, inspiring a new generation of chefs to dream big and push the boundaries of culinary creativity. The dialogue underscored the evolving narrative of food that goes beyond taste, embracing stories, innovation, and a deep connection with the community.