CSR: A Duty Not a Charity, Says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has asserted that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is much more than a charitable act—it is a duty and an obligation towards society. His remarks came during the inaugural session of a CSR Dialogue, an event hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Thane, Maharashtra.

The Tradition of Social Responsibility in India

Dr. Singh underscored India’s long-standing tradition of social responsibility and the significant role that CSR plays in nation-building. He illustrated this with the example of Indian citizens voluntarily forfeiting their gas subsidies in response to an appeal made by Prime Minister Modi. This act of communal responsibility aided beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, a government initiative aimed at providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

The Influence of Swami Vivekananda and Jamshedji Tata

Further in his address, Dr. Singh recounted how Swami Vivekananda influenced industrialist Jamshedji Tata to invest in healthcare and education. This resulted in the establishment of landmark institutions such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Tata Memorial Hospital. These institutions continue to contribute immensely to India’s scientific and healthcare sectors, respectively.

The Scope of Science Social Responsibility

In addition to CSR, the Union minister also spoke about the potential of Science Social Responsibility. He encouraged science teachers and experts to engage in research and start-ups, thereby contributing to societal upliftment. According to Dr. Singh, every citizen, regardless of their wealth, should make their contribution towards the betterment of society.

India’s Growing CSR Budget and its Implications

With India’s CSR budget currently standing at Rs. 25,000 crore and the steady growth of the country’s economy, Dr. Singh called for increased CSR contributions from corporate entities. He urged every individual to contribute to society and inspire others to do the same. His vision is to create a robust infrastructure for a developed India by the year 2047. It’s noteworthy that India was the first country to legally mandate CSR. Under the Companies Act 2013, certain companies are required to allocate 2% of their net profit towards CSR activities. This move has set a global benchmark in sustainability and stakeholder activism.