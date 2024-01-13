en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CSR: A Duty Not a Charity, Says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
CSR: A Duty Not a Charity, Says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has asserted that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is much more than a charitable act—it is a duty and an obligation towards society. His remarks came during the inaugural session of a CSR Dialogue, an event hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Thane, Maharashtra.

The Tradition of Social Responsibility in India

Dr. Singh underscored India’s long-standing tradition of social responsibility and the significant role that CSR plays in nation-building. He illustrated this with the example of Indian citizens voluntarily forfeiting their gas subsidies in response to an appeal made by Prime Minister Modi. This act of communal responsibility aided beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, a government initiative aimed at providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

The Influence of Swami Vivekananda and Jamshedji Tata

Further in his address, Dr. Singh recounted how Swami Vivekananda influenced industrialist Jamshedji Tata to invest in healthcare and education. This resulted in the establishment of landmark institutions such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Tata Memorial Hospital. These institutions continue to contribute immensely to India’s scientific and healthcare sectors, respectively.

The Scope of Science Social Responsibility

In addition to CSR, the Union minister also spoke about the potential of Science Social Responsibility. He encouraged science teachers and experts to engage in research and start-ups, thereby contributing to societal upliftment. According to Dr. Singh, every citizen, regardless of their wealth, should make their contribution towards the betterment of society.

India’s Growing CSR Budget and its Implications

With India’s CSR budget currently standing at Rs. 25,000 crore and the steady growth of the country’s economy, Dr. Singh called for increased CSR contributions from corporate entities. He urged every individual to contribute to society and inspire others to do the same. His vision is to create a robust infrastructure for a developed India by the year 2047. It’s noteworthy that India was the first country to legally mandate CSR. Under the Companies Act 2013, certain companies are required to allocate 2% of their net profit towards CSR activities. This move has set a global benchmark in sustainability and stakeholder activism.

0
Business India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Disappearance of MediaWorkstation's a-X2P and Expanscape's Aurora 7 Highlights Uncertainty in Multi-Display Workstation Market
In a startling development, the highly anticipated a-X2P workstation by MediaWorkstation, notable for its six display screens, has abruptly vanished from the market. The disappearance of the workstation came shortly after its grand unveiling, adding to the intrigue of this unexpected event. The company’s website is also offline, casting a shadow over the future of
Disappearance of MediaWorkstation's a-X2P and Expanscape's Aurora 7 Highlights Uncertainty in Multi-Display Workstation Market
IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women's Empowerment
4 mins ago
IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women's Empowerment
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
6 mins ago
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
CES 2024: A Collision of Innovations Amidst Vegas Lights
1 min ago
CES 2024: A Collision of Innovations Amidst Vegas Lights
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins ago
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
Minnesota's Rock County Addresses Child Care Shortage with Innovative Solution
3 mins ago
Minnesota's Rock County Addresses Child Care Shortage with Innovative Solution
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
1 min
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
1 min
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
2 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
2 mins
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
2 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
3 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app