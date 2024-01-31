CSIR-IIIM Jammu Launches cGMP Training Program for Phytopharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturing

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, has initiated a groundbreaking six-month training program on current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in the field of phytopharmaceutical drugs manufacturing. The program was inaugurated by Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, and is set to enhance the skills of students aiming for careers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Unveiling the Phytopharmaceutical Training Program

During the inauguration ceremony, a training manual was released, with members of the Board of Governors of IIIM-TBI, faculty, and research scholars in attendance. The cGMP facility at IIIM-Jammu is a joint venture supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of AYUSH, and CSIR-IIIM. It is dedicated to the extraction, formulation, and packaging of traditional herbal medicine formulations.

Training for the Future of Pharma Industry

The program emphasizes the importance of phytopharmaceutical drugs, preparing participants for prospective careers in this burgeoning field. The inaugural batch comprises of ten students from AKS University of Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The training offered here is of great significance as it focuses on the cGMP Herbal Plant Manufacturing Industry. It stands to benefit the trainees, providing them with a competitive edge in their professional lives.

Insights into the Course Modules and cGMP Practices

Speakers at the event, including Dr. Deepika Singh and Er. Anil K Katare, shed light on the course modules and underscored the importance of cGMP practices. The BioNEST incubator's training program is a distinctive initiative solely dedicated to phytopharmaceutical cGMP. The aim is to provide comprehensive career support to the trainees, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the industry.