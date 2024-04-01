CSIR-IICT Innovates: Dry Leaves Transformed into Soil Conditioner in Hyderabad

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology's (IICT) latest innovation brings a green solution to waste management by turning dry leaves into valuable soil conditioner. This breakthrough, demonstrated in Hyderabad's Maple Town Villas, showcases a novel use of Accelerated Anaerobic Composting (ACC) technology, emphasizing sustainability and eco-friendliness. The initiative not only supports waste reduction but also contributes to soil health, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

The ACC technology, developed by IICT, represents a simpler, more cost-effective approach to converting organic waste into bio-manure. Unlike traditional methods that produce biogas, this process focuses solely on generating soil conditioner, requiring minimal infrastructure and expertise. Installed in a gated community upon the residents' association request, the demonstration reactor has a 500-kg capacity and has been efficiently converting dry leaves into about 10 tonnes of soil conditioner over the past few months. This initiative not only showcases the technology's potential but also provides a sustainable solution for managing the community's leaf waste.

Community Benefits and Beyond

The organic manure produced through this process is being used by the residents for nurturing plants and trees within the community, adhering to the fertiliser standards prescribed by the Union Agriculture Ministry. The success of this project has caught the attention of local authorities, including GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, highlighting the possibility of extending this technology to treat other forms of domestic waste. The IICT's commitment to adapting its technology for broader applications promises a significant impact on waste management practices, potentially transforming how communities across the country handle organic waste.

Future Prospects and Expansion

With about 30 AGR-based plants across India, IICT's technology has already shown great promise in converting various types of organic waste into manure and gas. The recent demonstration of converting dry leaves into soil conditioner opens up new avenues for waste management, potentially reducing landfill use and contributing to soil health. As IICT explores further applications of its technology, the potential for widespread adoption could revolutionize organic waste treatment, offering a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional disposal methods.