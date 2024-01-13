CRPF Announces 169 Vacancies for Constable (GD) Posts for 2024

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has unveiled its recruitment drive for 2024, with 169 vacancies open for the role of constable (General Duty). The online application process begins on January 16, 2024, targeting candidates eager to serve in one of India’s largest paramilitary forces.

Details of the Recruitment

The vacancies are for Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts in Group “C” under the SPORTS QUOTA. The selection process comprises a Physical Standards Test, Sports Trial Test, and a Medical Examination. The application window remains open from January 16, 2024, until February 15, 2024. Male candidates from Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, female candidates and those from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are exempted from the fee.

Eligibility and Criteria

The CRPF GD Constable Sports Quota Recruitment is open to candidates aged between 18 to 23 years (age calculated as of February 15, 2024). The recruitment drive, known as the CRPF GD Constable Sports Quota Notification 2024, specifically targets sportspersons. Matric pass candidates who are at least 18 years old and have participated in a national or state level sport are eligible to apply. Potential applicants are recommended to check their eligibility before applying.

Application Process

The application process is accessible online, involving various stages such as one-time registration, filling out the online form, document upload, fee payment, and final submission. The last date for submission is February 15, 2024. The official CRPF Constable GD Sports Quota Notification 2024 offering detailed information about the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, selection process, and application procedure is available for potential applicants.