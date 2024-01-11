Crompton Greaves Wins National Safety Award 2023 for Exceptional Safety Performance

In an unmatched assertion of safety standards, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), an electrical consumer goods titan from India, has earned the prestigious National Safety Award 2023. The award was presented at the 11th Global Safety Summit, a distinguished platform that congregates safety stewards from across the globe. The Fire and Safety Forum (HQ-World Safety Forum London) and the United Nations Global Compact Network India conferred the honor upon Crompton’s fan division at its Bethora, Goa Plant. The accolade acknowledges the extraordinary safety performance exhibited in the Large Enterprises – Electrical Consumer Durables Sector.

Adherence to Rigorous Safety Protocols

Crompton’s recognition does not merely stem from meeting safety requirements, but from surpassing them. It underlines the company’s commitment to workplace safety and its strict adherence to rigorous safety protocols. The company’s initiatives in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), such as cultivating a proactive safety culture, enhancing workplace safety, ensuring 100% compliance, and continual improvement, were instrumental in earning this honor.

Empowering Employees through Training and Awareness

CGCEL, with its philosophy of empowerment, prioritizes safety training and awareness campaigns. These initiatives are not just about teaching employees the rules but fostering a culture of security and responsibility. By empowering its employees, CGCEL ensures their well-being and contributes to the overall productivity and success of the company.

Legacy and Recognition in Energy Efficiency

With a legacy spanning over 85 years, CGCEL is a market leader in fans and residential pumps. The company’s commitment extends beyond just safety. It is continually striving to innovate and produce energy-efficient products, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the consumer electricals sector. This drive has not gone unnoticed, as CGCEL has received multiple awards for its efforts in energy efficiency, including three National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA). It has also been recognized as one of India’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Private and featured in various prestigious lists such as ‘India’s Top 500 companies’ by Dun & Bradstreet and ‘Brand of the Decade’ in the Consumer Electrical category.