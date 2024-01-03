en English
Business

CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
India’s IT channel business has been on an impressive upward trajectory, with channel partners playing a pivotal role in driving the nation’s IT transformation. Recognizing the critical role of these partners, CRN India, in association with Dell Technologies and Tech Data, has been hosting the Partner Growth Forum across various Indian cities. The forum serves as a platform to applaud the triumphs of channel partners and to chart out a growth roadmap for them.

CRN India’s Engagement with the Local IT Channel Business

In a bid to comprehend the growth of the IT channel business within a local context, CRN India conducted an insightful interview with Raghav from Leon Technologies. The discussion revolved around the evolution of the IT channel business in Hyderabad, shedding light on the contributing factors and the role of channel partners in spearheading the progression of the IT sector in the city.

Model N: Providing Industry-Specific Solutions

Model N, a leading provider of industry-specific solutions for high-tech manufacturers, is another key player enhancing revenue and transforming business processes. They extend professional customer success services and support, helping businesses integrate data and analytics for revenue growth and efficiency. Catering to the business requirements of top-notch brands in the pharmaceutical, medical device, high-tech manufacturing, and semiconductors industries, Model N is operational in over 120 countries.

Addressing Challenges Faced by Electronic Component Manufacturers

Model N’s solutions also tackle the hurdles encountered by electronic component manufacturers as they strive for growth through partnerships with channel partners. They address the need for automation, efficiency, and standardization in distribution operations. The Revenue Optimization and Compliance Cloud for High Tech, designed by Model N, facilitates component manufacturers in executing all aspects of the pricing lifecycle, channel operations, incentive management, and sales execution at speed and scale.

In conclusion, the rapid growth of India’s IT channel business is largely attributed to the concerted efforts of channel partners and companies like Model N, who are committed to driving transformation and maximizing revenue. The ongoing engagement of platforms like CRN India’s Partner Growth Forum further underlines the importance of channel partners and the potential they hold for the future of the Indian IT sector.

Business
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

