Critical Period Ahead for Hrithik and Deepika's 'Fighter': A Tale of Varying Market Performance

The upcoming period is set to be a defining one for the movie 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film's business performance has shown a split across different market types. While it has garnered strong responses in urban centers, the movie has not fully tapped into its potential in mass pockets and single-screen theatres.

Impressive Performance Despite Challenges

'Fighter' has performed exceptionally well at both the global and domestic box office, surpassing the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Hrithik Roshan's previous film. This is despite the film being banned in the Gulf. In just four days of its release, the film has accumulated around Rs 208 crore in total worldwide gross box office earnings. It has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, making it one of Hrithik Roshan's highest opening movies.

Global Domination

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' has topped the global box office by earning around $25 million over the opening weekend, including $4.3 million from North America. The film also earned ₹120 crore ($14.4 million) from India and raked in $1.4 million globally from 150 IMAX screens in 15 markets. The film's collection now stands at ₹123.6 crore gross in India.

Varied Performance Across Markets

The film's performance varies across markets, with a lucrative Sunday at the box office in India and strong overall earnings amounting to Rs 203.75 crores worldwide. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has emphasized the importance of the film maintaining strong business not only in metropolitan areas but also in non-metropolitan regions and mass belts, especially after the extended weekend. The performance in these areas will be a significant factor in the overall success of the film.