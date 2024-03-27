Crisis at Centre for Policy Research: Tax Demand of Rs 10.16 Crore Precedes CEO's Resignation

Following the revocation of its tax-exempt status in June last year, the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a leading Indian think tank, finds itself in the throes of a financial and operational crisis. On March 22, it received a tax demand of Rs 10.16 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23, a development that came just days before the announcement of CEO Yamini Aiyar's resignation, effective April 1. This sequence of events underscores the mounting pressure on CPR amidst ongoing scrutiny by the Indian government.

Background of the Crisis

The tax demand levied on CPR is based on receipts totaling Rs 19.25 crore, with the organization now being categorized as an association of persons (AOP). This reclassification and the subsequent financial demand are the result of a detailed audit and investigation by the Income Tax Department, which alleges that CPR has deviated from its stated objectives. The investigation highlighted expenditures and activities deemed 'not genuine' and 'not in accordance with its objectives,' including litigation activities and questionable transactions.

The Fallout of Revoked Exemptions

The revocation of CPR's tax exemption and its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in February has had a cascading effect. Not only has it led to a substantial financial burden, evidenced by the recent tax demand, but it has also caused significant operational disruptions. Yamini Aiyar's resignation as CEO marks a pivotal moment for CPR, reflecting the institution's ongoing struggle to navigate the challenges posed by the government's scrutiny. Insiders indicate that the think tank is likely to seek legal recourse, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the potential long-term implications for CPR's functioning and independence.

Implications and the Path Forward

The situation at CPR is emblematic of the broader challenges faced by independent research institutions in India. The actions taken against CPR raise questions about academic freedom, the role of think tanks in policy development, and the impact of governmental scrutiny on the non-profit sector. As CPR contemplates its next steps, including a possible legal challenge, the outcome of this saga will likely have significant ramifications for the landscape of policy research and civil society in India.

The unfolding crisis at CPR serves as a cautionary tale about the delicate balance between government oversight and the autonomy of research institutions. As the think tank navigates these tumultuous waters, the broader implications for civil liberties, academic freedom, and the role of independent research in shaping public policy remain at the forefront of the discourse.