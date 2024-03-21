Cricketer Ashwin Praises Sreeleela's Dance in 'Guntur Kaaram', Urges Fans to Watch

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently took a break from his usual cricket discussions on The Southern Flavour, a YouTube show, to express his admiration for the film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. Known for his critical analysis on cricket, Ashwin's unexpected dive into the world of cinema, especially praising Sreeleela's dance performance, caught his audience by surprise.

Unexpected Praise from the Cricket Field

During a light-hearted segment with co-host Prasanna, Ashwin, usually focused on the intricacies of the Indian Premier League (IPL), shifted gears to discuss Trivikram Srinivas' recent release. "There's a new Mahesh Babu movie called Guntur Kaaram, please watch it. It's very jolly and entertaining," Ashwin remarked, emphasizing Sreeleela's performance, "I was awestruck by Sreeleela's dance." Despite his co-host's preference for Rajinikanth films, Ashwin insisted on giving Guntur Kaaram a chance, or at least watching Sreeleela's dance on YouTube.

A Mixed Reception with a Standout Performance

Guntur Kaaram, featuring an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Rahul Ravindran, was released in theaters on January 12. Despite facing competition at the box office and receiving mixed reviews, the film, which narrates the tale of a man named Ramana (played by Mahesh Babu) searching for why his mother abandoned him, has found a special mention by Ashwin for its entertainment value and Sreeleela's captivating dance. The film has since made its way to Netflix India, broadening its audience reach.

Looking Forward to Future Projects

Mahesh Babu is set to star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming adventure drama, with pre-production already underway, marking another anticipated project for the actor. On the other hand, Sreeleela's upcoming role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan is highly awaited, especially with the recent teaser release showcasing Pawan in a policeman avatar. Ashwin's unexpected endorsement not only highlights the cross-over appeal of cinema and sports but also underscores the impact of standout performances in films, regardless of their overall reception.

As the lines between different forms of entertainment continue to blur, instances like Ashwin's praise for Sreeleela's performance serve as a reminder of the universal appeal of talent and the power of cinema to transcend boundaries, bringing diverse audiences together in appreciation of artistry and storytelling.