Crew's Box Office Triumph: Kapoor, Sanon, Tabu Garner ₹41.13 Crore in 2 Days

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's latest film Crew continues to captivate audiences worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the realm of female-led Hindi cinema. After a stellar opening, the movie's box office collection saw a notable increase on its second day, accumulating a total of ₹41.13 crores globally. This growth reflects the film's broad appeal and the positive buzz it has generated among viewers.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Opening

The film Crew, a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, embarked on its cinematic journey with a bang, setting a new benchmark for female-led films in the Hindi film industry. Its day 1 collection stood at ₹20.07 crores, a figure that was significantly bolstered by an additional ₹21.06 crores on day 2. The enthusiasm surrounding the movie was palpable on social media, where producer Rhea Kapoor shared the success story, attributing it to five years of hard work and determination.

Star-Studded Cast and Storyline

Advertisment

Featuring an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and others, Crew tells the story of three flight attendants working for a struggling airline who find themselves embroiled in a gold smuggling operation. The film's unique blend of comedy and drama, coupled with strong performances by its lead actresses, has resonated well with audiences, contributing to its box office success.

Continued Box Office Momentum

With its second-day collection surpassing the opening day's figures, Crew is on a trajectory to achieve even greater heights. The movie's success is a testament to the star power of its leading ladies and the changing dynamics of Bollywood, where female-led narratives are receiving the recognition and commercial success they deserve. As Crew sails through its opening weekend, the film industry and audiences alike eagerly anticipate its continued performance at the box office.

As Crew breaks barriers and sets new records, it not only celebrates the achievements of its creators and cast but also paves the way for more diverse and women-centric stories in Bollywood. This milestone