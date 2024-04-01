Crew Sequel Buzz: Rajesh Krishnan Talks Future Amidst Box Office Triumph | Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Shine

Following the remarkable box office success of 'Crew', discussions about a potential sequel have started to surface. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, director Rajesh A Krishnan shared insights on the possibilities of 'Crew 2' coming to life. While the decision ultimately lies with producer Rhea Kapoor, Krishnan emphasized the importance of a compelling script for the sequel to materialize. The original film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has not only captured the hearts of women and families but has also performed impressively at the global box office, overshadowing major Hollywood releases.

Advertisment

Main Success and Sequel Speculation

'Crew' has swiftly become one of 2024's top box office hits, with a worldwide gross exceeding Rs 62.53 crore over its opening weekend. It stands comfortably among the year's top three weekend scorers, trailing only behind 'Fighter' and 'Shaitaan'. This commercial success has sparked conversations about a potential sequel. Director Rajesh Krishnan remains in close contact with the lead cast and hints at future discussions, indicating that the journey of 'Crew' might continue, given a script that matches the original's impact.

Audience Reception and Critical Acclaim

Advertisment

The film's widespread acceptance is evident from its strong opening, surpassing $2.4 million globally on its release day, and marking a significant achievement for a Hindi film led by women. Critics have lauded 'Crew' for its sharp dialogues and the dynamic performances of its cast. The storyline, which revolves around three air hostesses involved in a heist, has resonated well with audiences, contributing to its success across domestic and international markets.

Implications of 'Crew's' Success

The success of 'Crew' has set a new benchmark for women-led and ensemble cast films in Bollywood. It challenges the industry's norms and opens up avenues for more diverse and rich storytelling. As discussions around 'Crew 2' begin to take shape, the film industry and audiences alike await with bated breath to see if the sequel can replicate the original's magic and message. Regardless of the outcome, 'Crew' has already made its mark, proving that compelling narratives combined with powerful performances can break barriers and set new records.