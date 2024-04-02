Crew Film Success: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Comedy Mints ₹70 Crore in 4 Days

Starring the powerhouse trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood film Crew has made significant waves at the box office, amassing over ₹70 crore worldwide within just four days of its release. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and released on March 29, the movie's engaging plot and stellar performances have drawn audiences globally, making it a talking point across entertainment circles.

Star-Studded Cast Meets Heist Comedy

Crew unfolds the tale of three air hostesses who find themselves embroiled in a hilarious heist, amidst the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The film not only showcases the comedic timing of its leading ladies - Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon - but also features notable performances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. With its unique storyline, the film has captured the imagination of the audience, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Box Office Bonanza

The film's producer, Ekta Kapoor, took to Instagram to announce that Crew has cruised to a whopping ₹70.73 crore gross worldwide by the fourth day of its release. This achievement is particularly notable given the current market dynamics and the comedy genre's unpredictable box office performance. The film's success is a testament to the strong content and the star power of its cast, which has resonated well with audiences both domestically and internationally.

Audience and Critic Reception

Despite a drop in collections on the fourth day, Crew's overall performance remains strong, showcasing the film's ability to attract and retain audience interest. Critics have praised the film for its entertaining plot, the chemistry between the lead actresses, and its fresh take on the heist genre.