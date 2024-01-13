en English
Education

Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
With the final theory examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 set to begin on February 15, students across India are entering the final phase of their preparation. Among these examinations, the Physics paper, scheduled for March 4, has become a focal point, especially with the tips and strategies shared by Surender Puli, a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) of Physics at VidyaGyan Sitapur.

Chapter-wise Preparation and Weightage

As per Puli’s recommendations, students should prioritize chapters with higher weightage in their revision. Electrostatics, Magnetostatics, and Optics have been pinpointed as some of the most significant chapters for this year’s examination. Puli’s approach emphasizes a topic-wise strategy for tackling the syllabus. His advice is tailored to students’ strengths—those with a firm grasp of numerical problems should begin their revision with chapters that are numerically intensive, while students who excel in theory can start their revision with theory-heavy chapters from modern physics.

Understanding Over Memorizing Derivations

Another crucial aspect of Puli’s preparation advice is the emphasis on understanding and practicing derivations. He urges students to move away from rote learning and instead focus on comprehending the underlying principles. While this may seem challenging, understanding derivations can boost confidence and enable students to tackle any question that the examination may throw at them.

Proficiency in Diagrams

Alongside derivations, Puli underscores the importance of diagrams for key concepts across various chapters. These diagrams, often crucial for the board exams, demand careful attention. Proficiency in drawing these diagrams can not only aid in understanding the concepts but also earn valuable marks in the examination.

Availability of Sample Papers

Apart from Puli’s strategy, the CBSE itself has issued a series of sample papers for all subjects, including Physics. Available on their academic website, these resources come as a valuable aid for students looking to refine their preparation strategies or to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and question style.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

