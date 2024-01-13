en English
Crackdown on Insurgency: Six NSCN-IM Militants Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
Crackdown on Insurgency: Six NSCN-IM Militants Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant development, the security forces in India’s northeastern region of Dibrugarh arrested six militants from the banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) on January 11. The arrests took place in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, further tightening the grip on insurgent activities in the region.

Operation against Insurgency

The crackdown on the insurgents was a result of a meticulously planned joint operation. The security forces, acting on credible intelligence, executed a raid on a hideout nestled between the border of Kamhua-Noknu and Khasa villages. This operation led to the apprehension of the militants who are suspected of engaging in subversive activities.

Significant Seizure of Weapons

Post the arrests, the militants divulged information about a concealed cache of arms. This led to the recovery of three MQ series rifles, detonators, and a significant amount of ammunition, which are presumed to have been used for disruptive activities in the region. The seizure of such substantial warlike stores further underscores the severity of the insurgent threat in the region.

The Struggle against Insurgency in Northeast India

The northeastern region of India has long been a hotbed for insurgent groups. Over the past few decades, multiple factions, including the NSCN-IM, have been actively involved in guerilla warfare, extortion, and various other illegal activities. These groups have consistently disrupted peace and security, posing a serious challenge to the law enforcement agencies. However, the successful operation against the NSCN-IM militants and the seizure of their weapons cache marks another victory in the ongoing struggle against insurgency in the region.

The event is a testament to the relentless efforts of the security forces to combat insurgency and maintain peace in the northeast region of India. It reiterates the commitment of the authorities to eradicate the threat posed by such groups, thereby ensuring the safety of the citizens.

India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

