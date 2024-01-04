CP Gurnani Joins Upgrad’s Board as Independent Non-Executive Director

Mumbai-based online upskilling startup, Upgrad, has welcomed renowned industry veteran C P Gurnani to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director. Gurnani, the former managing director and chief executive of Tech Mahindra, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, enriching the startup’s board, which now includes seven members.

Upgrad Expands Board with Industry Veteran

Co-founder Ronnie Screwvala confirmed the expansion of the board to ET. Other notable board members include Screwvala and co-founder Mayank Kumar, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, and three representatives from investors Temasek and International Finance Corporation. Gurnani’s 19-year tenure at Tech Mahindra and his role as founder and CEO at HCL Perot JV lend him a unique perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to Upgrad’s growth.

Enthusiasm for Upgrad’s Global Potential

Gurnani is the second independent director joining the board after Chegg’s Dan Rosensweig, who was added in March 2023. In his statement, Gurnani expressed his eagerness to contribute to Upgrad’s mission and highlighted the critical role of bridging the gap between industry and academia. His addition to the board represents a strategic move for Upgrad as it continues its expansion, both domestically and internationally.

Upgrad: A Journey of Acquisitions and Revenue Goals

With a history of 11 acquisitions and acquihires, Upgrad currently operates with a revenue break-up of 80% B2B and 20% B2C. However, the company aims to shift this ratio to 40% B2B and 60% B2C within the next two years. Despite nearly doubling its turnover to Rs 1,194 crore in the year ended March 2023, Upgrad’s losses widened by 67% to Rs 1,142 crore from Rs 684 crore in the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, with the new addition to the board and a clear vision for the future, Upgrad continues to stride confidently towards its goals.