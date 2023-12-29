en English
Business

Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health

Core industries, the backbone of any nation’s economy, have reported a growth of 7.8% in November, marking a slowdown from the previous 12% month-on-month growth rate. Despite the deceleration, these sectors, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity, continue their upward trajectory, indicating the robust industrial health of the economy.

Growth Amidst Challenges

Multiple factors, such as fluctuations in market demand, policy changes, global economic conditions, or supply chain issues, are likely contributors to the decelerated growth. A detailed analysis of each sector’s performance is necessary for a comprehensive understanding of the driving forces behind the current growth rate and the slowdown from the previous month’s figures.

Global Economic Forecasts

Amidst this, Goldman Sachs predicts that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least four times by 2024, and it anticipates a halt in balance sheet reduction in the first quarter of 2025. The core PCE is expected to decrease from 3.2 to 2.2 by the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a predicted global slowdown in inflation. The cessation of quantitative tightening is expected when bank reserves shift from abundant to sufficient in the first quarter of 2025.

Inflation Trends in South Korea

Inflation trends in South Korea offer insight into global economic conditions. Consumer prices rose 3.6 percent on-year in 2023, slowing from a 5.1 percent gain in 2022. Core inflation increased by 4 percent on-year in 2023, compared with a 4.1 percent rise in 2022. Prices of daily necessities climbed 3.9 percent on-year this year, marking the third consecutive year above the 3 percent level. Utility services witnessed a 20 percent on-year hike, the sharpest gain since 2010. In December, consumer prices rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month with prices above the 3 percent level, albeit with a slowing growth rate.

Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

