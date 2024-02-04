Controversy Erupts Over Geographical Indication Rights for Tangail Sarees

The recent announcement by the Indian Ministry of Culture, asserting that the Geographical Indication (GI) rights for Tangail sarees have been secured, has ignited controversy in Bangladesh. The ministry's claim that the traditional attire originated in West Bengal is strongly contested by the populace of Bangladesh, who argue that they have a legitimate claim to the GI recognition, given that Tangail sarees are deeply rooted in their culture.

Tradition Tied to Identity

The Tangail saree is not merely a piece of clothing in Bangladesh, but an emblem of their heritage and identity. The revelation that the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) of Bangladesh had not received any formal application for Tangail sarees until the dispute surfaced, underscores a critical lapse in safeguarding their cultural treasure.

Implications of Geographical Indication Status

GI status can elevate a product's international market value by 20 to 30 percent, making it a significant economic asset. Bangladesh has 21 products with GI status, but the process of acquiring such recognition involves an intricate procedure, initiated by an application from a stakeholder. The lack of response to the DPDT's call for lists of potential GI products indicates a lack of awareness and urgency in protecting their cultural heritage in the global market.

Steps Towards Rectification

Following the unexpected incident with India, Bangladeshi officials have commenced the application process for GI recognition of Tangail sarees, among other products. They are also exploring methods for dispute resolution, including ministerial agreements or filing an appeal with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The historical lineage of Tangail sarees, spanning over 250 years, stands as a powerful testament in support of their claim.