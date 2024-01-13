Controversial NMC Guidelines: A Step Backwards for Disability Rights in Medical Education

In a move that has stirred controversy, the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has put forth new Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations in 2023, which have alarmed advocates for disability rights due to their discriminatory stance. The regulations, in their current state, exclude individuals with a speech disability of 40 percent or more from pursuing postgraduate medical studies. This decision has been widely challenged, with critics citing violations of constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination.

A History of Contention

This is not the first time the NMC’s regulations have been called into question. Past court rulings such as the Tathagata Ghosh vs Union Of India and Neha Pudil vs UOI have challenged similar restrictions. The High Courts, in response, have urged the NMC to reconsider their guidelines in light of technological advancements that could accommodate these disabilities.

Ignoring Expert Recommendations

Despite divergent views among medical experts and a strong advocacy group called Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, the NMC has disregarded their recommendations. A panel of experts, including representatives from top institutions, criticized the older guidelines as “untenable” and penned signed minutes advocating for the capabilities of doctors with disabilities.

Reverting to Discriminatory Guidelines

These progressive guidelines, however, were not made public, and the NMC reverted to the older discriminatory format. The use of disability percentage cut-offs is argued to lack relevance to the objectives of the Disability Act, thus contradicting constitutional principles. Adding to the confusion, the Gazette introduced new, unclear terms like “moderate” dyslexia. This approach blatantly disregards previous court directives and the orders from the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities to include doctors with disabilities in guideline formulation.

As we move forward, it is crucial for the judiciary to uphold constitutional values and ensure disability justice within the medical education system. Only then can we hope to see inclusive and equitable regulations that respect the rights and talents of all individuals, including those with disabilities.