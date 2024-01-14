en English
Automotive

Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India

Continental, a global automotive solutions provider, has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of Cross Contact HT tyres. Specifically designed for sedans and SUVs, these tyres promise to deliver superior performance in both on-road and off-road conditions, tailored to tackle the challenging terrain of Indian roads.

Catering to the Aftermarket Space

Although Continental’s presence in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) space in India is yet to be established, the company boasts of robust global partnerships with leading car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and MG. Presently, the firm’s strategy in India is to focus on the aftermarket business, a space that offers immense potential given the growing number of vehicles on the roads.

Testing the New Tyres

A rigorous testing event was held at the WABCO Proving Ground in Chennai to evaluate the performance of the Cross Contact HT tyres. A range of vehicles, including the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra XUV700, were employed for this purpose. The test included three key components: wet braking, a handling course, and a dry braking test.

Impressive Results in Varied Conditions

The results of the testing event were noteworthy. The Cross Contact HT tyres demonstrated impressive grip and handling abilities, allowing for controlled stops and stable navigation through sharp turns, even in challenging conditions. While the performance of all vehicles was commendable, the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Fortuner were particularly impressive. Despite their distinct structures, both vehicles managed to halt effectively with the new tyres, underscoring their reliability and performance capabilities.

In conclusion, Continental’s Cross Contact HT tyres, with their superior grip and handling abilities, seem set to carve a niche in the Indian tyre market. By tailoring their product to cater to the unique challenges of Indian roads and focusing on the aftermarket space, Continental seems poised to create a strong foothold in the country.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

