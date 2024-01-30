In a grand event marked by festivity and heartfelt gratitude, Consul General Zha Liyou bade farewell to his tenure in India. The celebration, held at the Consulate General of China in Kolkata, marked the culmination of his five-year term. The occasion was adorned with a traditional dragon dance, symbolizing the strength and prosperity that Zha Liyou's term had brought to the business connections between China and India.

Spring Festival Reception Marks the End of an Era

The Spring Festival reception was not just a farewell ceremony but also a celebration of Zha Liyou's accomplishments. It was attended by guests from diverse sectors including government, politics, business, education, and the Chinese community. The event mirrored the wide-ranging influence and connections that Zha Liyou had fostered during his term.

An Era of Collaborations and Success

Reflecting on his tenure in India, Zha Liyou expressed a sense of excitement and satisfaction. Amidst uncertainties and challenges, he had managed to achieve successful collaborations in various sectors. His tenure was marked by a strengthening of ties between China and India, particularly in East India. The connections he fostered have left a lasting impact on the bilateral relations between the two nations.

A Heartfelt Farewell and a Look Ahead

In his farewell remarks, Zha Liyou extended his appreciation for India and its people. He thanked all those who had supported him during his tenure, contributing to the success of his mission. As he ended his term, he wished everyone success in 2024, reflecting the hope and optimism that marked his tenure.