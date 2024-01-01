en English
Consistent Surge in India’s GST Collections: A Fiscal Year 2023-24 Overview

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue has reached a new peak in the fiscal year of 2023-24, reflecting a resilient economy and effective tax compliance measures. The GST collection for December 2023 witnessed a year-on-year growth of 10%, raking in Rs 1.65 lakh crore. However, it marked a slight 2% dip compared to November’s collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Decade-Long Consistency in GST Collections

Despite the marginal decrease, December 2023 marked the tenth consecutive month where the GST collections surpassed the Rs 1.5-lakh-crore threshold. The average monthly GST collection for this fiscal year has been an impressive Rs 1.66 lakh crore. This is a significant surge from the average monthly collections in the aftermath of GST’s implementation in 2017-18, which was under Rs 1 lakh crore. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the average monthly collection saw a notable increase to Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Rapid Growth in April-December 2023 Period

The April-December 2023 period witnessed a robust 12% growth in gross GST collections, standing at Rs 14.97 lakh crore. This is a substantial increase from the Rs 13.40 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year. The December GST revenue components comprised of Central GST at Rs 30,443 crore, State GST at Rs 37,935 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 84,255 crore, and cess at Rs 12,249 crore. Following the settlement, the Centre and State GST revenue amounted to Rs 70,501 crore and Rs 71,587 crore, respectively.

Expert Projections for January and the 2023-24 Budget

Experts project a further rise in GST collections for January 2024, fueled by heightened audits and compliance enforcement. The government’s budgetary expectations for the 2023-24 fiscal year anticipate a 12% increase in GST collections, aligning with the current growth trend. As India’s GST revenue continues to show a promising upward trajectory, the fiscal outlook remains positive, offering significant confidence amidst global economic challenges.

Business Economy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

