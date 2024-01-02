Consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Scheduled for January 22

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, the deity at the newly built temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled for 12:20 pm on January 22. This momentous announcement was made by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The event holds immense cultural, historical, and spiritual significance for the global Indian community and is expected to draw over a lakh devotees, even as the Prime Minister encourages participation from home to avoid any inconvenience.

Unveiling of a Monumental Occasion

During a media interaction, Rai outlined the schedule for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ritual and encouraged public engagement in religious activities post-ceremony. This includes performing aarti, distributing prasad, and lighting lamps after sunset. The appeal resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader call to the global community to celebrate this significant event while avoiding a physical visit to Ayodhya on the ceremony day. Modi’s participation in the ceremony further underscores its importance.

Preparations in Full Swing

Extensive preparations are underway for the January 22 consecration of the Ram Lalla idol. The Ram Temple Trust is meticulously arranging for the special guests and invitees, including top dignitaries and VVIPs. Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony will commence on January 16, helmed by a priest from Varanasi. The temple premises will be adorned with Bougainvillea flowers sourced from a nursery in Bhopal.

Prime Minister’s Appeal to the Masses

PM Modi has urged people to share their creations related to the Ram Temple on social media and to light special diyas in their homes on January 22, likening the event to Deepawali. He has requested people to offer prayers from their respective locations and light lamps post-sunset to commemorate the Ram Temple consecration. This appeal aims to maintain the spiritual unity of the occasion while ensuring public safety amidst the expected large turnout.

Political Undertones

The consecration ceremony has also stirred political undercurrents, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that he does not need a formal invite to the event as Ram Lalla belongs to everyone. He emphasized that the consecration ceremony should not be politicized, highlighting that Lord Ram is not the property of any single party. In response, the chief priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple clarified that only devotees of Lord Ram have been extended invitations.