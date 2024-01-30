Congress President Kharge Compares Modi to Putin, Warns of Potential Dictatorship

In the heat of forthcoming elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently sparked a political storm by drawing a bold parallel between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a political gathering in Bhubaneswar, Kharge raised the specter of India under a dictatorship, akin to Putin's rule in Russia, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures another term.

Kharge's Stark Warning

Kharge's warning was stark. He suggested that the upcoming election might be the last opportunity for the Indian public to elect their leaders, thereby preserving democracy and the Constitution. He aired his apprehensions that, with another BJP victory, future elections might not even be held under Modi's rule.

The Poison of Division

Further fueling the political discourse, Kharge lambasted the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), branding them as "poison". This cautionary advice was directed to Congress workers, urging them to shun these entities. Kharge underscored the importance of unity, warning against divisive tactics deployed by the BJP and RSS. He juxtaposed this with Congress's endeavors to unite the country under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Tactics of Intimidation

Kharge didn't hold back his criticism of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either, chastising him for severing ties with the opposition INDIA bloc. He accused some leaders of abandoning parties or breaking alliances due to fear incited by Modi's government. He outlined alleged strategies of intimidation, including leveraging central government agencies to target opposition figures.

In a separate event in Uttarakhand, Kharge rallied Congress party workers, instructing them to strive to topple the BJP government. He also reached out to the Dalit community, signaling potential threats to reservation policies and the resurgence of divisive doctrines.

The urgency of the upcoming elections was a recurrent theme in Kharge's speeches. He portrayed these elections as a crucial turning point for India's democracy. Through his speeches, he painted a grim picture of the possible aftermath of the BJP's continued governance, alluding to the emergence of a dictatorial regime and the gradual erosion of democratic principles.

Kharge's rallying cry found its echo in Uttarakhand, where his address reportedly invigorated Congress party workers, fostering unity among top leaders. Despite a string of defeats in the region, Kharge's visit aimed to rejuvenate the party and bolster confidence among its ranks.

As India teeters on the edge of pivotal elections, Kharge's impassioned and incisive remarks encapsulate the current political climate. They underline the larger issues at stake: democracy, unity, and the potential fallout of the BJP's continued rule. As the political discourse escalates, Kharge's statements reverberate as a call to arms for the opposition and a grave caution about the future course of Indian democracy.