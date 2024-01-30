Congress Leaders Clashing: A Sign of Deepening Internal Conflicts

Steam and rage filled the air at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office as two stalwarts of the Indian National Congress, Pradeep Ahirwar and Shaharyar Khan, locked horns in a physical altercation. A video capturing the heated confrontation went viral, painting a picture of the internal conflicts within one of India's oldest political parties.

Roots of the Dispute

The clash was kindled by disagreements over the distribution of election tickets for the November Assembly polls. Ahirwar, the former President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh of faulty ticket distribution. The situation escalated when Khan stepped in to defend Singh, vehemently denying allegations of financial impropriety in ticket distribution and Singh's statements on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering.

Internal Shockwaves

Following the very public altercation, the Congress party moved swiftly to address the situation. Party spokesperson K K Mishra announced that show cause notices were issued to both leaders, with potential disciplinary action hanging in the balance, dependent on their responses. This incident underscores the tremors of discord within the party’s ranks, particularly after the recent Assembly polls.

Political Aftershocks

In the recent Assembly elections, Congress witnessed a staggering fall, plummeting from 114 seats in 2018 to a mere 66. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant with 163 seats. The Congress election campaign, spearheaded by Digvijaya Singh and another former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was marked by allegations of EVM tampering. Singh's attempts to demonstrate tampering with a dummy EVM at a press conference were met with skepticism, including from his own brother, Lakshman Singh. The latter criticized the undue focus on EVMs and hinted at internal issues within the party.

The BJP, through spokesperson Narendra Saluja, seized the opportunity to highlight the incident as evidence of deep-seated internal conflicts within the Congress. Such conflicts have been exacerbated by the appointment of Jitu Patwari as PCC chief, which has led to a spate of resignations from supporters of both Singh and Nath.