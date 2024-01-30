Congress Honors Gandhi's Legacy: Upholding Truth and Harmony

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the Congress party underlined the significance of preserving truth and harmony amidst the pervasive animosity. A clarion call was made to honor the legacy of Gandhi, widely revered as 'Bapu', by safeguarding his ideals and countering any attempts to celebrate Nathuram Godse, his assassin.

Congress Stresses on Upholding Gandhi's Principles

Congress leaders highlighted the indispensable role of Gandhi's principles in defining the identity of India. They called for an unwavering commitment to thwart forces that threaten to undermine Gandhi's tenets of 'sambhav' and 'sarvodaya'. In a potent message, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge invoked a famous quote by Gandhi, "The enemy is fear. We think it's hate but it is fear," and urged for a pledge to battle against ideologies that seek to destabilize the harmony of the nation.

Remembering the Moral Compass of the Nation

The party paid a heartfelt tribute to Gandhi on his death anniversary, emphasizing his role as the moral compass of the nation. Leaders from the party reiterated their pledge to continue the struggle against ideologies that contravene Gandhi's teachings. Former Union minister P Chidambaram expressed his firm belief in the ultimate triumph of Gandhi's values.

Preventing the Glorification of Godse

The Congress made a compelling case against the glorification of Nathuram Godse. They stressed on the need to uphold the true idea of India, which is steeped in the values propagated by Gandhi. The party also highlighted their stance against any attempts to celebrate the assassin, asserting that such acts are a direct affront to Gandhi's vision of an inclusive and progressive India.