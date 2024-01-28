Conclusion of 'Mphasis AVAS Walk for Arcause 4.0': A Stride Towards Inclusion

The 'Mphasis AVAS Walk for Arcause 4.0', a 335-kilometre journey conceived to advocate for inclusive environments, concluded its course from Chennai to Bengaluru on January 28, 2024. The initiative, helmed by 55-year-old architect Gita Balakrishnan, aimed to foster inclusive spaces for individuals of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

Marching for Inclusion

The final 5-kilometre stretch of the walk commenced at The Spastics Society of Karnataka and concluded at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. A multitude of supporters, including those with disabilities, participated in this commemorative walk, embodying the spirit of solidarity and inclusion. The event underscored the necessity of accessibility, with a particular spotlight on the fully accessible Museum of Art and Photography (MAP).

Voices of Support

Distinguished guests lent their voice to the cause. Among the attendees were Mr. Arman Ali and the medal-winning para-fencer, Mr. Raghavendra. Their presence served to amplify the event's message and drive home the importance of upholding the rights of individuals with disabilities. In addition to this, the event was marked by a melange of performances and speeches, all aimed at inspiring empathy and fostering equality for all citizens.

Collective Effort

The initiative was supported by a myriad of organizations and partners, including architectural and design institutes. It represented a collective stride towards advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities. The 'Mphasis AVAS Walk for Arcause 4.0' stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of creating inclusive, empathetic environments for all.