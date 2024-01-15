en English
Conflict & Defence

Concerns Raised Over Safety of Indian Workers Heading to Israeli Conflict Zones

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Concerns Raised Over Safety of Indian Workers Heading to Israeli Conflict Zones

In a recent development stirring much controversy, officials from at least two Indian states have initiated the screening of thousands of job applicants for positions in Israel. Amidst this process, activists and trade unions have raised concerns regarding the Indian government’s oversight of the usual protective measures for its citizens working in conflict zones abroad.

Activists and Trade Unions Raise Concern

These safeguards, typically set in place to ensure the safety and rights of workers, might be compromised due to the government’s perceived neglect. The workers, who are potentially exposed to hazardous conditions in regions with ongoing conflicts, are reportedly not required to register on the e-migrate portal and will not receive labor protections, insurance, or employment guarantees.

Fast-Tracked Recruitment Amid Ongoing Conflict

The recruitment process, despite the backdrop of the ongoing conflict, is being accelerated. This has sparked apprehension among Indian trade unions, which are now gearing up to approach courts to challenge the decision. The details surrounding the nature of the jobs and the specific protections typically provided remain undisclosed.

Government Agreement with Israel

The Indian government has signed an agreement with Israel for the temporary employment of Indian workers in construction and caregiving sectors. However, it remains unclear who will be responsible for ensuring the safety of these workers. Concerns are further intensified by the reports of foreign workers’ deaths in the current conflict and the bypassing of the MEA’s e-migrate system for workers relocating to Israel.

Journalists in the Line of Fire

Moreover, the Israel-Gaza war has taken a severe toll on journalists, with at least 82 journalists and media workers, including Palestinian journalists, killed since the war began on October 7. Journalists in Gaza face high risks due to Israeli ground assault, airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is investigating numerous unreported instances of journalists being threatened, injured, or killed, as well as damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

As this situation unfolds, it serves as a sobering reminder of the need for a reassessment of the government’s approach to international labor deployment in conflict zones, particularly concerning the safety and welfare of its citizens.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism.

