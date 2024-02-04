Commonwealth Legal Education Association Conference Addresses Global Legal Challenges

The Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) recently hosted a discussion shedding light on the increasingly borderless nature of modern trade and crime. The discussion was spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who emphasized the urgent need to bolster law enforcement agencies to manage this emerging reality.

Challenges of Borderless Crime and Trade

In his address, Mr. Shah underscored that crimes, whether cyber fraud, global organized crime, or terrorism, are increasingly interconnected and oblivious to geographical boundaries. He asserted that uncontrolled crime could significantly hinder trade and necessitated a new system to tackle borderless trade disputes and crime. Mr. Shah also drew attention to the porosity of African and Nigerian borders, leading to an influx of illegal goods, small weapons, kidnappings, and insurgency.

India's Role in Addressing the Challenges

Mr. Shah highlighted India's significant strides in using technology for justice delivery, with reforms in trade dispute resolution, criminal law, and technology use projected for the next century. He pointed out the implementation of modern criminal justice systems in India, referencing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act. The establishment of an Integrated Criminal Justice System and the online consolidation of various legal and policing databases in India were also touched upon.

Artificial Intelligence - A New Era in Justice System

The Union Home Minister underscored the game-changing role of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, in the judicial system. He emphasized its potential to make justice accessible, affordable, and accountable, projecting a new era in the justice system that goes beyond manual and traditional methods. In his words, the deepening connection between small cyber frauds and global organized crime necessitates the integration of technology in the judicial system.

Environmental Justice and Global Challenges

In addition to these, the conference also witnessed discussions on environmental justice and the broader implications of interconnected global challenges. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the interconnections between nations in the context of environmental justice and climate change issues, emphasizing the need to include environmental justice in the varied aspects of justice.