COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the full schedule for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024, marking a significant milestone in the academic calendar of aspiring engineering and medical students in Karnataka.

Key Dates and Details

Registration for the pivotal entrance test will commence on February 1, 2024, and will remain open until April 27, 2024. The entrance test is slated for May 12, 2024, and will be conducted in two sessions—a morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The issuance of admit cards is scheduled for May 6, 2024.

Response and Result Declaration

COMEDK will provide the provisional answer key on May 14, and candidates will have until May 16 to submit any objections. Following this, the final answer key will be released on May 21. The results of the UGET 2024 will be announced on May 24, 2024.

Application Correction Window

There will be a designated period for candidates to make corrections to their application forms. This window will open on April 12 and close on April 16, 2024. Candidates are advised to review their applications meticulously during this period to avoid any discrepancies.

Aspiring students are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the syllabus, exam pattern, and practice with mock tests and previous year question papers in preparation for the COMEDK UGET 2024. The exam is conducted in an online computer-based mode, adding to the importance of familiarizing oneself with the format of the test.