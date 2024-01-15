en English
Colossal Hanuman Idol Unveiling Coincides with Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Colossal Hanuman Idol Unveiling Coincides with Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

In a remarkable display of devotion and spiritual fervor, a colossal 51-foot statue of Lord Hanuman is set to be unveiled on January 22 in Geeta Colony. This unveiling coincides with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a pivotal event in Hinduism that symbolizes the infusion of life into the deity. The simultaneous occurrence of these two significant events is anticipated to amplify the religious significance of the day for Hindu believers nationwide.

A Grand Affair at the Ram Mandir

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple is poised to be a momentous occasion. With a guest list that includes international dignitaries from 55 countries, prominent figures, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, the ceremony marks the consecration of the temple’s deity. The temple’s construction, adhering to the traditional Nagara style, is overseen by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The temple town is also set to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, further amplifying the spiritual atmosphere.

Global Celebrations and Preparations

Over 40 giant billboards featuring Sri Ram and the Ram Temple have been erected across more than 10 states in the United States, as a prelude to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The Hindu American community has organized several car rallies and scheduled numerous events leading up to the ceremony. The Mauritian government has even granted a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22 to enable them to participate in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Beware of Scams

Amidst the spiritual fervor and anticipation, there have been reports of scammers exploiting devotees. Users are being lured with fake VIP invites for the ceremony and an APK named ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’ is doing rounds, which could contain spyware and steal user data. The government and the Ram Mandir trust have not launched any such app. It is advised to stay away from such platforms and websites that claim to deliver Ram Mandir Prasad for free as they could steal personal information.

India Spirituality
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

