en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Collector Reviews Praja Palana Programme in Adilabad Amidst High Volume of Applications

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Collector Reviews Praja Palana Programme in Adilabad Amidst High Volume of Applications

Collector PS Rahul Raj, the administrative head of Adilabad district, embarked on an inspection tour of the ongoing Praja Palana programme in Brahmanawada and Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal. This initiative, which commenced on December 28, has already garnered a staggering response with over 1 lakh applications from the public in a mere span of four days.

Continuous Application Process

Raj emphasized the continuous nature of the application process. He assured the public that those who haven’t yet submitted their documents can do so at any time. His words aimed to assuage any concerns about missed opportunities and to encourage wider participation in the Praja Palana programme.

Handling the High Volume of Submissions

The Collector expressed satisfaction at the high volume of applications received and reassured the public that adequate counters were in place to handle the submissions. This statement highlighted the district administration’s preparedness to manage the large-scale response and their commitment to a smooth and efficient process, reflecting the importance they place on public engagement.

Officials on Inspection

Accompanying the Collector during the inspection were key officials including Municipal Commissioner Shailaja, Chief Planning Officer Venkata Ramana, and MPDO Bhumaiah. Their presence underscores the significance of the Praja Palana programme and its potential to impact the lives of the citizens of Adilabad.

0
India Local News
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot

By BNN Correspondents

Rumors of Treasure Discovery Spark Excitement and Police Investigation in Hyderabad Village

By Dil Bar Irshad

NIA Conducts Extensive Operations in Gogamedi Murder Case: Key Suspect Arrested

By Dil Bar Irshad

CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Market Domination

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dua Lipa's India Vacation Spotlights the Iconic Mahindra Thar ...
@Automotive · 5 mins
Dua Lipa's India Vacation Spotlights the Iconic Mahindra Thar ...
heart comment 0
Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in ‘Cabaret’

By Rafia Tasleem

Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in 'Cabaret'
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected

By Rafia Tasleem

Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes

By Rafia Tasleem

Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP’s Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
19 seconds
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
35 seconds
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
2 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
2 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
2 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
2 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
2 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
2 mins
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
17 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
32 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app