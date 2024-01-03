Collector Reviews Praja Palana Programme in Adilabad Amidst High Volume of Applications

Collector PS Rahul Raj, the administrative head of Adilabad district, embarked on an inspection tour of the ongoing Praja Palana programme in Brahmanawada and Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal. This initiative, which commenced on December 28, has already garnered a staggering response with over 1 lakh applications from the public in a mere span of four days.

Continuous Application Process

Raj emphasized the continuous nature of the application process. He assured the public that those who haven’t yet submitted their documents can do so at any time. His words aimed to assuage any concerns about missed opportunities and to encourage wider participation in the Praja Palana programme.

Handling the High Volume of Submissions

The Collector expressed satisfaction at the high volume of applications received and reassured the public that adequate counters were in place to handle the submissions. This statement highlighted the district administration’s preparedness to manage the large-scale response and their commitment to a smooth and efficient process, reflecting the importance they place on public engagement.

Officials on Inspection

Accompanying the Collector during the inspection were key officials including Municipal Commissioner Shailaja, Chief Planning Officer Venkata Ramana, and MPDO Bhumaiah. Their presence underscores the significance of the Praja Palana programme and its potential to impact the lives of the citizens of Adilabad.