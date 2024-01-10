Coimbatore’s Sustainable Waste Management Proposal: An Ambitious Step or a Futile Attempt?

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) proposal for sustainable waste management projects under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain 2.0 (CIITIS 2.0) program, part of the Smart City Mission launched by the Central Government in August 2023, has been met with both optimism and skepticism. The initiative is designed to enhance urban infrastructure, with the winning city receiving ₹135 crores to execute the proposed projects. CCMC’s proposal includes the establishment of an 800-tonne capacity material recovery facility (MRF), a 100-tonne waste energy processing center, and a 100-tonne capacity biogas plant.

CCMC’s Proposal and its Potential Impact

CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran holds that Coimbatore’s proposal aligns with 95% of the selection criteria. The city’s daily waste generation stands at 1,200 tonnes, and these initiatives could significantly mitigate the waste management crisis. The selection is largely based on sustainable mobility, public open spaces, urban e-governance and ICT, and innovative approaches towards low-income settlements.

Criticism and the Need for Improvement in Existing Systems

Despite the optimism surrounding the proposal, local critics have questioned the feasibility of launching new projects while existing waste management systems are functioning poorly. Waste management consultant M. Magesh, for instance, argues that issues such as inadequate source segregation, waste disposal, and underutilization of waste processing facilities and biogas plants need to be addressed before embarking on new projects. He suggests that improving the current systems would be a more pragmatic approach.

The Road Ahead

The CCMC’s proposal, if accepted and successfully implemented, could bring about a revolution in Coimbatore’s waste management system. However, it is crucial for the authorities to heed the criticism and focus on improving existing infrastructures to ensure the new projects’ effectiveness and longevity. Ultimately, the success of the CIITIS 2.0 program will depend on a balanced approach that considers both innovation and the optimization of current resources.