Coimbatore’s Neglected Children’s Park: A Call for Restoration

The children’s park on Reliance Road in Ward 59, Singanallur, Coimbatore, once a bustling hub for community celebrations, is now an emblem of neglect and disrepair. Overgrown grass obscures rusted and broken play equipment, while inadequate lighting casts long shadows across the deserted space. This dire state of the park has not only raised safety concerns but also led to an exodus of families, leaving it abandoned and desolate.

A Fading Community Hub

Once upon a time, this park was the heart of the community. It was the venue for Republic Day and Coimbatore Day celebrations, a place where children’s laughter echoed and friendships blossomed. However, today, the park stands neglected, its rusty play equipment standing as grim reminders of its past vibrancy. The overgrown grass and inadequate lighting have turned it into a haven for unwanted guests, with snakes being sighted, particularly during the rainy season.

Children’s Safety at Risk

The deteriorating state of the park has led to increased safety concerns among the residents. As a result, families have started avoiding the park, leaving children with no choice but to turn to the streets for their playtime. This shift not only deprives children of a safe play environment but also poses a risk due to the busy traffic of the city’s streets.

Authorities Acknowledge The Issue

The local councillor, T. Deepa of the DMK party, is the point of contact for the concerned residents. The Coimbatore Corporation is aware of the park’s pitiful condition. The lack of assigned workers for park maintenance has been cited as the main reason for its current state. The Corporation has pledged to address this issue, promising regular maintenance and allocation of funds for new play equipment, giving a glimmer of hope to the residents of Ward 59.