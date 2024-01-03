Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan Launches Education Projects and Infrastructure Developments

In a dedicated push towards bettering the educational infrastructure in Coimbatore, Member of Parliament P.R. Natarajan rolled out several initiatives across different government schools. The highlight of these projects is the creation of a playground worth Rs. 15 lakh and a new anganwadi center costing Rs. 20 lakh in Ichipatti Colony. Additionally, a library valued at Rs. 15 lakh has been established in a Vadavalli school, and a stage at Ranganathapuram Government School has been set up with a funding of Rs. 21 lakh.

Public Distribution System Outlet and More

Alongside the educational initiatives, Natarajan also inaugurated a Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet in Ananda Nagar in P. N. Pudur. This outlet, constructed with an investment of Rs. 21 lakh, is expected to streamline the distribution of essentials to the local residents. The unveiling of these projects witnessed the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Allocation for Singanallur

In a major funding announcement, the MP informed that an additional Rs. 73.60 lakh has been allocated for constructing various facilities in Singanallur. This substantial investment is seen as a significant step towards the overall development of the region.

STEM Laboratory in Arasur

In a separate event, District Collector Mr. Pati inaugurated a new Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) laboratory at a government school in Arasur. Funded by the G.D. Naidu Foundation, the STEM lab includes 11 computers, a 65-inch television, a 3D printer, and an electronic component kit, all amounting to Rs. 20 lakh. This initiative is expected to enhance the scientific literacy and technological understanding of students, thus preparing them for the future.