Coimbatore Faces Drinking Water Crisis Amid Pillur Dam's Silt Accumulation Challenge

Coimbatore's Pillur Dam, crucial for the city's water supply, is grappling with a significant challenge as silt accumulation has reduced its water storage capacity, posing a risk of a drinking water shortage. Despite the dam's current storage level appearing comfortable at around 65 feet, officials warn that drawing water has become difficult without maintaining a level of 72 feet due to silt buildup. This situation echoes a similar water scarcity crisis the city faced back in 2016, underscoring the urgency of finding a solution.

Understanding the Depth of the Problem

Experts from Tangedco and the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), funded by the World Bank, are exploring ways to desilt the dam, a process complicated by the lack of suitable locations for disposing of the silt. The dam, commissioned in 1966, has never been desilted, leading to a reduction in its water withdrawal capacity. The Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, Sivaguru Prabhakaran, has been in talks with Tangedco to address the dropping water levels and assures that, for now, water supply to the city is manageable thanks to the Pillur III project and improved withdrawal capacity from the Siruvani dam.

Temporary Measures and Long-term Concerns

To mitigate the immediate water shortage, Tangedco is urged to commence hydropower generation in the Nilgiris, allowing water to flow into Pillur dam. However, hydro reservoirs in the Nilgiris are also experiencing low storage levels due to scant rainfall, limiting hydropower generation. This precarious situation underscores the critical need for a sustainable solution to ensure the continuous availability of water for Coimbatore's growing population.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Resolution

The ongoing crisis at Pillur Dam is a stark reminder of the challenges faced in managing water resources in a changing climate. As the city waits for a viable solution to the silt problem, the importance of investing in infrastructure and exploring innovative water management strategies has never been more apparent. The outcome of the current efforts will have significant implications for Coimbatore's future, highlighting the need for collaborative and forward-thinking approaches to water scarcity challenges.