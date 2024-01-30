Coimbatore Bird Population Flourishes: Synchronised Census Reveals Significant Growth

The Coimbatore forest division is currently witnessing a significant surge in its avian population, as revealed by the recent synchronised bird census conducted on January 27 and 28. The census, covering 25 wetlands across the district, highlighted a considerable rise in the total bird count, from 9,494 in the previous year to a staggering 16,069 this year. The count per wetland ranged between 141 and 2,288, averaging at 643, signifying a positive shift in the region's biodiversity.

Unveiling the Avian Diversity

As part of the census, a collaborative effort involving 140 participants including birding experts, forest staff, bird enthusiasts, and students, 201 bird species were recorded. Of these, 60 species were waterbirds, amounting to a population of 7,234. The species count per wetland varied from 31 to 101, with an average of 57. These numbers not only reflect the rich avian diversity of the Coimbatore wetlands but also suggest an encouraging increase in both average bird species and average bird count per wetland when compared to the 2023 census data.

Highs and Lows of the Count

The highest bird counts were observed in Ukkulam, Walayar backwaters, and Krishnampathi wetlands, acting as strongholds for the region's bird population. Conversely, Irugur, Vedapatti, and Narasampathi reported the lowest counts. Despite the variance, the overall increase in the bird population across all wetlands indicates a promising upturn in the region's ecological health.

Stepping into the Second Phase

The successful completion of the first phase of the census has paved the way for the second phase, focusing on terrestrial birds, scheduled for March 1 and 2. The census, a joint endeavour of the Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS), The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS), WWF-India, and officials like District Forest Officer N Jayaraj, aims to study migratory patterns, identify critical bird areas, and monitor endemic and endangered bird species. The collective efforts of these organizations and individuals are instrumental in protecting and preserving the region's avian biodiversity, thereby contributing to the global fight against biodiversity loss.